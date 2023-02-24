Union readies for season

The crack of the bat signified that spring sports have begun. It was windy out in the Spartans fields this past week as Union athletes were working for the upcoming season, one of the many prepping for spring sports. The Independent is previewing the seasons as theu start, with other schools across Sampson set to be highlighted next week.

Baseball

The players were warming up when Coach Matthew Deleone approached for his first interview of the season.

Deleone is taking over a program that hasn’t won a game since 2019. The overhaul required will be massive. He hints at changing the atmosphere around baseball and the area.

“We’re gonna struggle a little bit. They don’t take baseball serious in our area.

When discussing what needs to be done to revive the baseball team, the coach responded bluntly.

“So we’re starting from scratch, basic fundamentals. Bunch of our guys have played little to no baseball. We’re gonna have to start at the beginning and work up.”

The topic shifted to pitching. He mentioned a few starters are returning, but there is still a ton of work ahead for the new coach. He explained further.

“We got some returning but we got to work in all aspects. Across the board, pitching, catching, fielding and hitting.”

Last season, the Spartans were winless going 0-16 overall and 0-10 in conference.

They will be marching into the new season against the Pender Patriots, who last season beat them down in back to back games. Game is on Monday Feb. 27.

Softball

The Lady Spartans are looking for a big season, this time around after splitting their overall 8-8 and falling in round two of the conference tournament.

The squad is in great spirits as they prepare for a big push this season for the conference trophy that eluded them the previous year.

At their practice, Coach Blake Travers was hitting pop ups and punts, repping the infield and outfield play. A key point he brought up when asked about improvements this season.

“Our outfield consistency is one area we really need to work on. We made great strides last year as the season went on, but we need to be better from the start.”

He also added that their plate appearances and not allowing the opposing team to dictate their offense.

He wasn’t without a great outlook however he lauded his team for their commitment and the growth of the program.

“We have a great group of girls here, who excel both on the field and in the classroom. We have 10 players returning, including the nine starters from last year. Also, we’ve added four freshmen to the team. We’re excited to see what they bring to our core.”

This group of Spartans are aware of the battles ahead but still ambitious for the gold.

“We have a challenging non-conference schedule moving forward. That’ll give us a good idea of where we are, so we’ll be battle tested by the time the conference play begins. We want our shot at redemption for the conference championship and I believe we will get it.”

Last season, Union split the year going 8-8 and finishing runner up in conference at 5-3.

The Lady Spartans will be in action on Feb. 27 on Monday at 6 p.m. to face off against the Pender Patriots.

Soccer

The Lady Spartans are ready for the new season. After posting a 8-9 overall but pushing deep into the conference tournament, Union will be looking to climb higher in the 2023 season.

Coach Everett Cruz is focused on the game and pressing forward from last year. The team lined up for a drill focusing on creating opportunities in front of the net, a facet of improvement that he’s looking to impart on the team.

The Lady Spartans hold an experienced squad with a mix of juniors and seniors. This brings challenges though as chemistry has to be translated into play. Yet, Cruz remains positive.

“We have potential and we’re excited to compete this year. We have new competition this year in the Seventy-First Falcons. We need to build chemistry with this crew.” Cruz says.

With this on the mantle, Cruz acknowledges the talent they will be facing this year and wants to emphasize work ethic into the team.

“Other schools will be working hard and so will we. It all comes down to who wants it more and who can stay healthy. We are a good, competitive team and look forward to the challenge.”

Union posted an 8-9-1 record and 4-6 in conference play.

The Lady Spartans will be in action on Feb. 27 on Monday at 6 p.m. to face off against the Pender Patriots.