6 Nations: Watson replaces Crosbie in Scotland team v France

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Hamish Watson replaced Luke Crosbie in Scotland’s only change to its starting lineup for the Six Nations match against defending champion France on Sunday.

Watson has been a regular starter for Scotland but sat out the opening two matches against Wales and England. He had been short of playing time because of concussion issues.

Scotland will play in Paris after opening with back-to-back wins for the first time in the Six Nations era. France also made one change for the game against Scotland.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend kept faith Friday with the majority of the team that began the 35-7 victory over Wales at Murrayfield, but Crosbie has dropped out of the 23-man squad altogether.

Stuart Hogg was forced off early with a head injury against Wales but returned to training and retains the No. 15 jersey, with Blair Kinghorn again listed among the substitutes.

Glasgow scrum-half Ali Price and Edinburgh lock Sam Skinner, who have not been in the matchday 23 for either Six Nations match, are among the replacements.

Price has been restored to the squad at the expense of fellow Glasgow scrum-half George Horne, who drops out.

___

Scotland: Stuart Hogg, Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ben White; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Richie Gray, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie (captain), Hamish Watson, Matt Fagerson. Reserves: Fraser Brown, Jamie Bhatti, WP Nel, Jonny Gray, Sam Skinner, Jack Dempsey, Ali Price, Blair Kinghorn.

___

