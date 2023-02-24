AJ McCarron gets emotional after Battlehawks' 2-0 start

The St. Louis Battlehawks are off to a 2-0 start to the XFL season following a 20-18 win over the Seattle Sea Dragons on Thursday. A big reason for the hot start has been the performance of quarterback AJ McCarron .

The former Alabama Crimson Tide and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has thrown for 374 yards and four touchdowns this season while leading two comeback wins.

McCarron was last on an NFL roster in 2021 when he signed in the offseason with the Atlanta Falcons . He tore an ACL in the preseason, however, and the XFL is his first football since the injury. According to McCarron, he chose to play in the reboot league for specific reasons.

"My 6-year-old loves watching tape of me on YouTube. That's a big reason I chose to return this way ..." an emotional McCarron said after the game. "I probably could have tried to come back with an NFL team and had a chance to probably make more money, but no one knows what the future holds. I'm enjoying this and it's a great way to create some memories for me and my boys."

After the performance, McCarron got a shoutout from the boss, XFL commissioner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.