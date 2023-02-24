Open in App
East Lansing, MI
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

Governor Whitmer orders flags to return to full staff Monday

By FOX 17,

6 days ago
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced all flags at Michigan’s Capitol will be raised to full staff Monday, Feb. 27.

Flags have been at half-staff since Feb. 14 in honor of the victims of the mass shooting on Michigan State University’s campus.

“As the Spartan community continues to heal from the horrific campus shooting in East Lansing last week, I know every Michigander will wrap their arms around the families of the victims, the injured, and all those affected by these senseless acts,” says Governor Whitmer. “I want to offer gratitude once again for the law enforcement, first responders, and medical professionals for acting quickly to save lives. I know we will honor our collective responsibility to keep Michiganders safe and ensure no one has to live in fear of gun violence.”

The state encourages residents, businesses, government buildings, schools and others to raise their flags to full staff on Monday.

