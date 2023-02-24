Open in App
Fulton County, GA
See more from this location?
Life and Style Weekly

Auction for Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Mansion Reportedly Canceled Amid Foreclosure: Details

6 days ago

Don’t Be Tardy alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann ’s Georgia home foreclosure auction has reportedly been canceled just one week after In Touch confirmed that the house would be on the auction block.

Brock & Scott, PLLC’s law office noted that the home was taken off the auction on Wednesday, February 22, according to Entertainment Tonight .

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shows Off Pool, 'Favorite' Room Amid Foreclosure

On February 17, In Touch confirmed that the 6,900 square-foot property was set to be sold at auction to “the highest bidder for cash” on March 7 during Fulton County’s courthouse’s legal hours of sale. Truist Bank was overseeing the sale of the home. The house, which sits on the Manor Golf and Country Club, was being sold because of Kim, 44, and her husband Kroy Biermann ’s “failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided.”

In Touch confirmed in October 2022 that the Biermanns' house was facing foreclosure after they failed to repay a $300,000 loan that they took out on the large 5-bedroom and 6.5-bathroom house, which ultimately resulted in the eventual foreclosure. Kim and Kroy took out a $1.65 million mortgage on the house in 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eq6Xq_0kyiOhxg00

Shortly after news of the mansion’s auction broke, a source exclusively told In Touch that the reality TV star was “heartbroken” over the thought of losing her home.

“She’s a bragger at heart, so this is super embarrassing for her,” the insider said on Tuesday, February 21, adding that the Bravolebrity was “in denial” or “expecting a miracle” when it came to the property’s foreclosure.

The source continued, “The saddest part is that Kim really loves her home. She’s raised kids there, so she’s heartbroken more than anything.”

Kim shares kids KJ, Kash and twins Kane and Kaia with Kroy, 37, and daughters Brielle and Ariana from a previous relationship.

That day, however, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star gave fans a positive update by showing off the extravagant property to her social media followers, sharing a clip of the “unfrigginbelieveable” inground pool via her Instagram Stories.

Plastic Surgery? See Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Transformation

Kim frequently called the Southern-based property her “dream home” after moving in with her family in 2013. Her reality series featured the house on multiple occasions, and fans recall how she vowed to never leave the property.

The Florida native gave Bravo viewers a full look inside the mansion during a 2015 episode of Don’t Be Tardy , pointing out that her “favorite room in the whole house” is called the “Hollywood Room.”

“It’s called the ‘Hollywood Room,’ and this is actually my girls’ TV room where they hang out with their friends, and I am obsessed with this room,” Kim gushed at the time. “I did f—king good up here. Proud of myself.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
RHOA Alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Husband Kroy Biermann Vacuums Mansion in His Underwear Amid Foreclosure News
Alpharetta, GA10 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘RHOA’ Alum Peter Thomas Head to Criminal Trial for Assaulting Female Patron of His Restaurant
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Wendy Williams Says She Weighs 138 Pounds After Struggle With Health Issues
New York City, NY8 days ago
Chase Chrisley Jets Off to Miami with Fiancée Emmy Medders as Parents Serve Time in Prison
Miami, FL6 days ago
‘Sister Wives’: Where Does Meri Brown Live Now?
Flagstaff, AZ28 days ago
Bruce Willis, 67, Appears Confused During Paparazzi Encounter In First Outing Since Dementia Diagnosis
Santa Monica, CA6 hours ago
‘Real Housewives’ Star Jen Shah Surrenders Herself to Prison
Bryan, TX13 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy