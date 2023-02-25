Van Wert middle and high schools evacuated following bomb threat

VAN WERT — Van Wert Middle and High School students were evacuated Friday after two notes containing bomb threats were found at the middle school, according to the district’s alert system.

No explosives were found at the middle or high schools and all students are “accounted for and safe,” according to an alert sent at 12:16 p.m. The buildings were searched by Van Wert Police, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to an alert sent at 11:47 a.m., students from both schools were relocated to Van Wert Elementary School during the searches.

All of the district’s schools will release on time, according to the updated alert.