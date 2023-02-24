This Mascara Is So Waterproof, You Can Even Swim While Wearing It

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What’s not to love about the beach? We can relax in the soft sand under the sun, we can splash around in the water and dive through waves, we can play frisbee or read a romantic novel — it’s a beautiful time all around. Well, except for one thing. If we try to wear any makeup, it all instantly smudges and melts away!

While we appreciate going makeup-free, when people start taking photos, we have to admit we wish we at least had some mascara on to enhance our natural features. But even “waterproof” ones we’ve tried in the past couldn’t hold up to every beach (or pool) activity. Luckily, this Eyeko mascara is in our future!

Get the Eyeko Beach Waterproof Mascara for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 24, 2023, but are subject to change.

This waterproof mascara is approved for swimming, sweating and sudden downpours. Eyeko claims that it simply won’t budge until you’re ready to say goodbye. It looks fabulous on lashes too, designed to lengthen and volumize while the curved brush maximizes lift and curl!

This black mascara is fiber-enhanced with coconut oil and 12 fruit extracts for dramatic, conditioned lashes. The vegan formula even contains sunscreen to help keep your eye makeup from fading too fast. We’re also awarding this find extra points for being ophthalmologically-tested!

Just one swipe of this mascara can make a huge difference in your lashes, but you’re welcome to apply it in coats until you have your desired effect. The soft, densely-packed bristles are designed to coat every lash so no lash gets left behind!

One last thing we want to mention is that because this mascara is so waterproof, you’ll want to make sure you have a great eye makeup remover ready to go for the end of the day, as opposed to just your makeup-removing cleanser. This one is our personal holy grail!

