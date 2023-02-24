Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Georgia Mansion Will No Longer Face Auction After Foreclosure News

According to Entertainment Tonight , the law office of Brock & Scott, PLLC announced on Wednesday, February 22, that the forthcoming sale will no longer take place. They did not reveal whether a new date will be scheduled or specify a reason for cancellation.
“The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed,” read court documents obtained by Us on February 17. “The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees.”
Kim and the former football player, 37, had purchased their 6,900-square-foot residence in 2012 for $880,000. The couple — who wed in 2011 — defaulted on their mortgage payments in August 2022 before Trust Bank began its foreclosure proceedings on the mansion, which is located in the Manor Golf & Country Club in Alpharetta, Georgia. An auction was initially scheduled for Tuesday, March 7.
“OK you guys, my house had not sold for $257,000,” the Don’t Be Tardy alum explained in a November 2022 Instagram Story tour of her house. “If you guys think I would let my home that we’ve put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you’re an idiot, OK? For real.”
Comments / 0