Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Georgia Mansion Will No Longer Face Auction After Foreclosure News

Calling off the bidders. The foreclosure auction of Kim Zolciak-Biermann and husband Kroy Biermann ’s Georgia mansion has been canceled.

According to Entertainment Tonight , the law office of Brock & Scott, PLLC announced on Wednesday, February 22, that the forthcoming sale will no longer take place. They did not reveal whether a new date will be scheduled or specify a reason for cancellation.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the 44-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s five-bedroom pad is in foreclosure .

“The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed,” read court documents obtained by Us on February 17. “The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees.”

Kim and the former football player, 37, had purchased their 6,900-square-foot residence in 2012 for $880,000. The couple — who wed in 2011 — defaulted on their mortgage payments in August 2022 before Trust Bank began its foreclosure proceedings on the mansion, which is located in the Manor Golf & Country Club in Alpharetta, Georgia. An auction was initially scheduled for Tuesday, March 7.

The former Bravo star’s eldest daughters, Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann , denied that the family compound is in foreclosure before the auction was pulled.

“Don’t believe everything you hear,” Ariana, 21, told TMZ on Wednesday. “Everything is still there. We all live there.”

Brielle, 25, claimed that there is a big “misunderstanding” about the news. “[We have] gone through this already in November,” she told the outlet.

Kim and Kroy — who also share children Kroy “KJ” Jagger Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9 — previously denied speculation about their financial situation.

“OK you guys, my house had not sold for $257,000,” the Don’t Be Tardy alum explained in a November 2022 Instagram Story tour of her house. “If you guys think I would let my home that we’ve put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you’re an idiot, OK? For real.”

Kim has since continued to show off the property via her social media amid the foreclosure news. “Get yourself a man that does it all, folks, okay? Mhm…yes sir,” she gushed on Sunday, February 19 , uploading footage of her spouse vacuuming the floor in just his underwear.