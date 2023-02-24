Officials: Woman dead following house fire in Islip

Officials say a woman is dead following a house fire in Islip.

A total of eight departments responded to a home on Boston Avenue around 8 a.m. and worked to extinguish the flames.

"My crews made quick access forcing in the front door, began an immediate search as they tried to knock the fire down and unfortunately one victim was found inside the home, but she was already deceased," says Islip First Asst. Chief Jared Gunst.

Fire officials say it took around two hours to put out the fire because many of the rooms were blocked with clutter.

The victim's neighbor, Jennifer Kratz, woke up to the smell of smoke and sound of flames shooting out from the one-story ranch home.

Kratz says she tried to save her neighbor while the house was still on fire.

"She was a little rock garden - I picked up a rock and chucked it at the front window," Kratz says. "Smoke started billowing out, it was coming out the front door."

She called 911 and then the firefighters arrived.

Police have not released the name of the victim, but Kratz says her neighbor's name was Darlene and that she lived in the house with her husband named Joe.

Kratz says Darlene was a housewife and often babysat her two grandchildren.

"It's for sure sad and I feel for Joe who's left behind," Kratz says.

Fire officials say the fire does not appear to be suspicious.