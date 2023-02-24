Open in App
Lumberton, NC
See more from this location?
The Robesonian

IPCA celebrates Black history with exhibit

By Staff report,

6 days ago

LUMBERTON — The Inner Peace Center for the Arts is “Celebrating Black History Through the Digital Lens” with an exhibition that continues through March 8.

According to the event’s description “during the Transatlantic Slave Trade, millions of African men, women and children were kidnapped and sold into captivity in North America and South America. An estimated 2 million died during the brutal voyage across the Atlantic Ocean. Though enslavement existed in other parts of the world, the unique system that developed in the United States became a racialized caste system rooted in false, violent and persistent ideas of racial difference.”

The stories of enslaved Black people have been uniquely shared throughout history and the journey continues to evolve.

The IPCA will showcase these dramatic stories of Black history through a digitally artistic form — starting from the Transatlantic Slave Trade to stories as recent as Black Lives Matte. At the end of the “walk-through” those in attendance will experience a digital tribute to the African American artists who impacted the art world.

The gallery’s exhibit will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Inner Peace Center for the Arts.

The admissions fee for the exhibit is $5 for individuals or $3 for students.

Inner Peace is located at 302 North Chestnut St. in Lumberton.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lumberton, NC newsLocal Lumberton, NC
Theater unveils ‘My Time to Shine’ show contestants
Lumberton, NC1 day ago
RCC to hold Spirit Night March 21
Lumberton, NC7 hours ago
Lumberton, NC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Innovation, 3D printing saves UNCP swim meet
Pembroke, NC13 hours ago
Rowland donates appliances to school
Rowland, NC2 days ago
Town economies hope to spring into action
Fairmont, NC1 day ago
TB testing scheduled at Red Springs Middle following TB case
Red Springs, NC3 days ago
Students at Robeson Community College learn about challenges of starting a business
Lumberton, NC4 days ago
NAACP incoming president shares future plans
Lumberton, NC6 days ago
Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Staley Jackson retirement celebrated
Lumberton, NC6 days ago
Fort Bragg Federal Credit Union opens Lending Center in Sanford
Sanford, NC6 days ago
Crime report
Lumberton, NC2 days ago
Lumberton man arrested and charged in shooting
Lumberton, NC17 hours ago
Rams’ Gales, McNeill sign collegiately
Pembroke, NC6 hours ago
Local roundup: Fairmont baseball tops West Columbus for 1st win
Fairmont, NC2 hours ago
Haskell among Braves’ All-Conference selections
Pembroke, NC5 hours ago
Fairmont nearing code enforcement
Fairmont, NC6 days ago
Bulldogs’ Jakieya Thompson named SAC Player of the Year
Saint Pauls, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy