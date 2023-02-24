IPCA celebrates Black history with exhibit

LUMBERTON — The Inner Peace Center for the Arts is “Celebrating Black History Through the Digital Lens” with an exhibition that continues through March 8.

According to the event’s description “during the Transatlantic Slave Trade, millions of African men, women and children were kidnapped and sold into captivity in North America and South America. An estimated 2 million died during the brutal voyage across the Atlantic Ocean. Though enslavement existed in other parts of the world, the unique system that developed in the United States became a racialized caste system rooted in false, violent and persistent ideas of racial difference.”

The stories of enslaved Black people have been uniquely shared throughout history and the journey continues to evolve.

The IPCA will showcase these dramatic stories of Black history through a digitally artistic form — starting from the Transatlantic Slave Trade to stories as recent as Black Lives Matte. At the end of the “walk-through” those in attendance will experience a digital tribute to the African American artists who impacted the art world.

The gallery’s exhibit will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Inner Peace Center for the Arts.

The admissions fee for the exhibit is $5 for individuals or $3 for students.

Inner Peace is located at 302 North Chestnut St. in Lumberton.