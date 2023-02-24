Open in App
Portland, OR
See more from this location?
Southwest Community Connection

Portland area drivers, cyclists faced rougher conditions than ever in surprise storm

By Anna Del Savio,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qhcvq_0kyhrTA600

Portland’s snowiest day in 80 years came as a shock to many, leaving children and commuters stranded for hours on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The city was hit with 10.8 inches of snow in 24 hours, making it the second snowiest day ever recorded in Portland.

Mary Phinney’s usual 20- to 30-minute commute home from downtown Portland took around 90 minutes. But compared to others who tried to get home on Highway 26 on Wednesday evening, Phinney’s trip wasn’t so bad.

Phinney said she and her coworkers at The Portland Clinic’s downtown location left work around 4 p.m., an hour earlier than usual, to try to beat the worst of the snow storm.

“I think I was in one of the first waves of cars getting on 26 after snow started to stick, which I think was lucky for me,” Phinney said. “I had a lot of room to try and maneuver my car without navigating through too much traffic.”

Phinney said she was driving slowly and trying to follow the tracks of other vehicles, but her car started slipping and then got stuck outside the Vista Ridge Tunnel.

“The snow was too deep and I couldn't go any further. Every few minutes I would try to dislodge my car and after I think it was 40 minutes, I managed to get myself going again,” Phinney said.

“Cars were starting to pile up along the sides of the road as I was getting unstuck and I noticed as I got going again that there was almost nobody driving behind me the rest of my way home. I feel pretty fortunate to have only taken that long to get home, honestly. I know tons of people were stuck for hours.” Other drivers on 26 got stuck; some chose to spend the night in their cars. Students from Catlin Gabel were stranded on a school bus for six hours before walking through the tunnel to a home.

On the east side, Colt Brady, a rider for the bike-based food delivery company CCC PDX, said biking on Wednesday “felt like an adventure.”

“Some roads were mild and others were better on foot,” Brady said. “Customers are so appreciative and it shows in the tips.”

Conditions in the early afternoon were “steadily getting worse and then shifted almost suddenly … when the wind picked up,” around 4:21. “It felt like a blizzard,” Brady said.

Brady said compared to driving, biking in the snow can have some benefits.

“Even in the worst circumstance, I can pick up my bike,” he said.

By the time Brady finished his last run just before 10 p.m., “the ice was very solid and the wind gusts would push me around.”

Earlier in the day, navigating cars was uncomfortable, but “not worse than a rainy day,” Brady said. “I try to avoid cars as often as possible, but sometimes you can't. It's almost better in inclement weather because there are less cars and they're being extra careful. It balances out.”

Joe Jenkins took his two cats and two dogs to the vet Wednesday afternoon. There was no snow on the ground when they arrived, but by the time the crew of five emerged two hours later, there were around two inches of snow on the ground.

Jenkins said he almost got stuck on the short but hilly drive to his Tigard home.

“We approached the last major hill on our way home and encountered a stalled vehicle, so we had to stop and lost all our momentum. Eventually that vehicle gave up and turned around but I was becoming more worried and wondering what I was going to do if I got stuck with four animals in tow,” Jenkins said.

Georgie, his golden doodle, “was super amped by the whole situation and was loving it,” Jenkins added. “Luckily, and I think thanks to our vehicle being weighed down by the animals, we made it up the hill after a lot of spinning out and sliding around.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Portland, OR newsLocal Portland, OR
Burgerville chef's new food offerings defy fast food cliches
Portland, OR1 day ago
Redevelopment team for Portland Value Inn site announced
Portland, OR1 day ago
Oregon Department of Transportation working to 'untangle' treacherous road conditions
Portland, OR7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Winter storm shuts down Portland region
Portland, OR8 days ago
PBOT posts list of Portland streets closed by storm
Portland, OR8 days ago
Mayors weigh in on homelessness, economic developement
Tualatin, OR6 days ago
Driver who hit pedestrians near PSU in 2018 pleads guilty; prison and psychiatric review ordered
Portland, OR3 days ago
Marketing and meals on minds during Black Restaurant Week
Portland, OR8 days ago
School districts close for snow day Feb. 23
Portland, OR8 days ago
Amid shootings, overdose deaths, Portland school leaders grapple with student safety
Portland, OR8 days ago
Ellie Gartland: A friendly, local real estate asset to the Southwest Portland community
Portland, OR9 days ago
Oregon's first brewpub, McMenamins Hillsdale Brewery & Public House, holds 30th brewfest
Portland, OR11 days ago
Lawmakers consider state requirements to spur housing
Portland, OR12 days ago
My view: Shocked by vandalization of Portland Police memorial
Portland, OR16 days ago
All hands on deck for Columbia Pool replacement
Portland, OR17 days ago
What a comeback: Portland's Avi Gupta wins on "Jeopardy!" reunion show
Portland, OR9 days ago
Longtime Portland school board member latest to file for Multnomah County board seat
Portland, OR14 days ago
Daughters of the American Revolution highlight exceptional youth
Portland, OR14 days ago
Lake Oswego staffer to become planning director of Multnomah County
Lake Oswego, OR16 days ago
Oregon Ballet Theatre's Xuan Cheng looks forward to challenge with Hong Kong Ballet
Beaverton, OR17 days ago
Southwest Community Calendar: Three local things to do in February and March
Portland, OR17 days ago
Five takeaways from the MultCo economist: Employment’s on the rise; workforce getting older
Portland, OR21 days ago
Portland’s next earthquake will hurt the unready
Portland, OR23 days ago
Black entrepreneurs net thousands through PitchBlack competition
Portland, OR22 days ago
Annual SW Hope to Support Neighborhood House Food Pantry
Portland, OR15 days ago
Portland Arts Tax due April 18. Here's how much it's generated
Portland, OR17 days ago
Wilson Outdoor Pool renamed after civil rights activist
Portland, OR16 days ago
Opinion column: On trash and camps
Portland, OR24 days ago
Oregon Ballet Theatre names Danielle Rowe as first woman artistic director
Portland, OR17 days ago
Portland-based Green Zebra grocer partners with Too Good To Go
Portland, OR22 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy