Portland area drivers, cyclists faced rougher conditions than ever in surprise storm

Portland’s snowiest day in 80 years came as a shock to many, leaving children and commuters stranded for hours on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The city was hit with 10.8 inches of snow in 24 hours, making it the second snowiest day ever recorded in Portland.

Mary Phinney’s usual 20- to 30-minute commute home from downtown Portland took around 90 minutes. But compared to others who tried to get home on Highway 26 on Wednesday evening, Phinney’s trip wasn’t so bad.

Phinney said she and her coworkers at The Portland Clinic’s downtown location left work around 4 p.m., an hour earlier than usual, to try to beat the worst of the snow storm.

“I think I was in one of the first waves of cars getting on 26 after snow started to stick, which I think was lucky for me,” Phinney said. “I had a lot of room to try and maneuver my car without navigating through too much traffic.”

Phinney said she was driving slowly and trying to follow the tracks of other vehicles, but her car started slipping and then got stuck outside the Vista Ridge Tunnel.

“The snow was too deep and I couldn't go any further. Every few minutes I would try to dislodge my car and after I think it was 40 minutes, I managed to get myself going again,” Phinney said.

“Cars were starting to pile up along the sides of the road as I was getting unstuck and I noticed as I got going again that there was almost nobody driving behind me the rest of my way home. I feel pretty fortunate to have only taken that long to get home, honestly. I know tons of people were stuck for hours.” Other drivers on 26 got stuck; some chose to spend the night in their cars. Students from Catlin Gabel were stranded on a school bus for six hours before walking through the tunnel to a home.

On the east side, Colt Brady, a rider for the bike-based food delivery company CCC PDX, said biking on Wednesday “felt like an adventure.”

“Some roads were mild and others were better on foot,” Brady said. “Customers are so appreciative and it shows in the tips.”

Conditions in the early afternoon were “steadily getting worse and then shifted almost suddenly … when the wind picked up,” around 4:21. “It felt like a blizzard,” Brady said.

Brady said compared to driving, biking in the snow can have some benefits.

“Even in the worst circumstance, I can pick up my bike,” he said.

By the time Brady finished his last run just before 10 p.m., “the ice was very solid and the wind gusts would push me around.”

Earlier in the day, navigating cars was uncomfortable, but “not worse than a rainy day,” Brady said. “I try to avoid cars as often as possible, but sometimes you can't. It's almost better in inclement weather because there are less cars and they're being extra careful. It balances out.”

Joe Jenkins took his two cats and two dogs to the vet Wednesday afternoon. There was no snow on the ground when they arrived, but by the time the crew of five emerged two hours later, there were around two inches of snow on the ground.

Jenkins said he almost got stuck on the short but hilly drive to his Tigard home.

“We approached the last major hill on our way home and encountered a stalled vehicle, so we had to stop and lost all our momentum. Eventually that vehicle gave up and turned around but I was becoming more worried and wondering what I was going to do if I got stuck with four animals in tow,” Jenkins said.

Georgie, his golden doodle, “was super amped by the whole situation and was loving it,” Jenkins added. “Luckily, and I think thanks to our vehicle being weighed down by the animals, we made it up the hill after a lot of spinning out and sliding around.”