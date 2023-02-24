Storm-related closures, delays continue into Friday

Public and private schools throughout the Portland region remained closed because of the unexpectedly severe storm on Friday, along with government offices and many businesses.

Freeways and streets in the metro area remained hazardous after being refrozen by overnight subfreezing temperatures. Officials urged everyone to stay home and avoid traveling it at all possible.

TriMet reported it is working to restore service, but said more than a dozen bus route in higher elevations were suspended, all other buses were traveling on chains that reduce speeds to 25 miles per hour, and MAX trains were experiencing delays.

Many flights at Portland International Airport were expected to be canceled or delayed.

A complete list of school closures can be found here . The follow school districts announced they would not open on Feb. 24:

• Portland Public Schools

• Beaverton School District

• Gresham-Barlow School District

• Parkrose School District

• Centennial School District

• Vancouver Public Schools

• Evergreen School District

• Battle Ground School District

• Camas School District

• Hockinson School District

• Ridgefield School District

• Washougal School District

• Corbett School District

• Scappoose School District

• St. Helens School District

• Lincoln Co.School District

• Estacada School District

• Molalla River School District

• French International School of Oregon

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group and contributed to this story.