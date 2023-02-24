Watch: Trailer for U2 Documentary ‘A Sort Of Homecoming’

The trailer for the upcoming Disney+ U2 documentary, Bono & The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming, with David Letterman, was revealed and features the band in their element, in their hometown of Dublin, Ireland, and performing.

Set to premiere on Disney+ on March 17, the film, directed by Morgan Neville, follows the former late-night television show host, Letterman, as he travels to Ireland for the first time to meet the band in Dublin. “Part concert movie, part travel adventure plus a whole lot of Bono and The Edge, with Dave’s humor throughout,” reads a descriptor of the film.

Produced by Imagine Documentaries, Tremolo Productions, and Letterman’s Worldwide Pants, the film follows the band’s stories while they trek through different parts of the city with Letterman, who later helps Bono and The Edge with a live performance at the Ambassador Theatre in Dublin.

“Traditional storytelling is part of Dublin,” says Bono in the trailer. “It’s in our music. Our songs, they’re still growing, they’re still emerging.”

The Edge adds, “The question became, what is left when everything is stripped away? Where do you take it?”

The film is set for release the same day as the band’s upcoming new album, Songs Of Surrender, a collection of 40 reimagined U2 songs, including “With Or Without You,” “One,” “Beautiful Day,” “Sunday Bloody Sunday” and “Invisible.”

Curated by The Edge, the album follows the release of Bono’s 2022 memoir, Surrender, detailing his younger years, the formation of the band, and stories behind the 40 U2 songs.

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of their seventh album, Achtung Baby, in 2022, the band recently reissued the album, along with bonus material, including previously unreleased remixes, B-sides, demos, and documentary footage during the band’s recording sessions at Hansa Studios in Berlin, Germany.

U2 recently revealed that they will kick off a residency in Las Vegas in the fall with their set focused on songs from Achtung Baby.

Watch the trailer for Bono & The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming, with David Letterman below:

Photo: Prodip Guha/Getty images