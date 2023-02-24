Open in App
El Paso, TX
KTSM

DiscoverE returns to educate families on water engineering

6 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM )- EPWater and the TecH 2 O Learning Center are bringing DiscoverE back on Saturday, February 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

DiscoverE event. Video by EPWater.

The free family event highlights the world of water engineering with fun activities, exhibits, and challenges for middle and high school students with prizes.

