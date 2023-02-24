No. 1 running back Jerrick Gibson schedules visit to Tennessee

The 5-foot-10.5, 190-pound running back is from Gainesville, Florida and currently plays at IMG Academy.
Gibson is the No. 22 overall player in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 1 running back and No. 6 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports consensus.
Gibson went on three unofficial visits to Tennessee in 2022. He was in attendance for Tennessee’s wins over Florida and Alabama. Gibson was previously committed to Florida, but decommitted Feb. 22, 2022.
Follow us@VolsWireon Twitter, and like our page onFacebookto follow ongoing coverage of Tennessee news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Zach McKinnell on Twitter@zachmckinnell
Comments / 0