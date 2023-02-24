Open in App
Manchester, IA
biztimes.biz

IN TH FIRST: Manchester company faces $140,000 in fines for alleged safety violations; 2 employees lost fingers in accidents

By ELIZABETH KELSEY elizabeth.kelsey@thmedia.com,

6 days ago
MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Manchester plant faces more than $140,000 in fines after inspections last year found several safety violations, including following two incidents where...
