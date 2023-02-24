Update / Sports: Clatskanie Tigers head to State playoffs

Update posted at 9 a.m. Feb.24

Due to concerns for traveling safety, tonight's HS Girls Basketball State Playoff game has been postponed until tomorrow (2/25). Please see the information below for the game details. Thank, Ryan Tompkins.

Saturday February 25

HS State Girls Basketball at Salem Academy

Depart 9 a.m.Game Start 2 p.mReturn 7 p.m.

Previous coverage

February brings playoff season for winter high school sports in Oregon, and the Clatskanie High School Girls Basketball Team is still battling it out with the best in the state.

After an 11-10 regular season, the Tigers have won two 2A-1 Northwest League playoff games to qualify for the state tournament.

Their 43-33 win over Fath Bible/ Life Christian set the Tigers up for a 29-25 win against Vernonia, which propelled the team to the next round in the tournament. Their next game will occur Friday, Feb. 24, against Salem Academy. After the win against Faith Bible, Head Coach Mary Sizemore was ecstatic with the CMHS team’s performance.

"They came together as a team, dug in, and got the job done. They were disciplined, and it showed; they probably had one of their best 4th quarters so far all year last night," Sizemore said. "They never gave in, even when behind in points. They played a tenacious defense, and they were patient and worked their offense to create high-percentage scoring opportunities, which gave all of our players on the floor scoring opportunities. It was hard for Faith Bible to shut down all of our players; they couldn't key in on just one. The girls did awesome."

Carrying that momentum into their matchup with Vernonia was critical for the team, and they managed to stymy Vernonia's offense throughout the game. All of this success is coming in the midst of a growing season. One of the challenges they have faced this year is their lack of experience.

"We are low in numbers of experienced players. We had a great turnout of girls this year, but many did not have a large number of years of experience," Sizemore said.

Despite this, the team has seen success on and off the court. A contributing factor to this success has been the mindset and resilience of the program.

"The team has responded to adversity this season with the philosophy of digging in, working on the things that need improving and the mentality of we will do better next time," Sizemore said. "You couldn't ask for better from a group of young ladies."

Some of the standouts on the team have been seniors Kylie Thomas, Maya Helmen, Bekah Hagen, and freshman Joey Sizemore. However, while the individual players have made a difference, the team's group mentality and performance have driven its success.

"The growth both in physical and mental skills of all of our players in the program is huge," Sizemore said. "We have girls that haven't played in a couple of years come back out and have worked very hard to up their "game" and step into key roles on varsity. Girls also worked hard on a community service project to raise funds for the Senior Center at The Castle to help with hams and other goodies for meals at Christmas. "

As well as excelling on the court, the team has worked hard off the court to give back to their community. For Sizemore, giving the team opportunities to get out into the community and the court is a way to encourage personal growth and teach life lessons. Sizemore hopes her athletes will take away two main things from their experience with her.

"One: that the challenges (whether big or small) both on and off the court are lessons that will help you throughout your life. And two: regardless of how hard or impossible something may seem, just dig deep and keep pushing forward," Sizemore said.

Clatskanie High School will take on Salem Academy and keep its run going Friday, Feb. 24. They played Salem Academy at a non-league tournament in December and lost 30-50. The Tigers will look to avenge that loss and keep their season alive.

Follow Clatskanie High School Sports at osaa.com and see our coverage of winter sports at https://www.thechiefnews.com.