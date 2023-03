Vogue Magazine

"Resistance Is in Our Blood”: 5 Ukrainian Designers Reflect on Their New Reality a Year on From the Russian Invasion By Laura HawkinsAlice Newbold, 6 days ago

By Laura HawkinsAlice Newbold, 6 days ago

Almost a year has passed since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, giving rise to a conflict that has destabilized the lives of millions ...