Denver, CO
OutThere Colorado

Carvana's eight-story 'vending machine' opens in Denver

By Dennis Huspeni,

6 days ago

Reports of the demise of the eight-story, glass Carvana "Car Vending Machine" in Denver, were exaggerated.

The building is filled with pre-sold cars and opened to the public Wednesday, according to spokesperson Veronica Cardenas.

It's hard to miss towering over the east side of I-25 and Evans Avenue.

Some media reports speculated the 10-year-old company might not open it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=263eQd_0kygHYw200
The Carvana car vending machine sits right at Interstate 25 at the Evans Avenue exit on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)/DENVER

"These machines take time to build, and it wasn't completed until fairly recently — even thought it looked done," Cardenas said. "We had to complete employee training and get inspections back for our permits."

The online used car buying company has sold 30,000 cars in Colorado, half in Denver.

“Colorado residents have so many different needs when it comes to a vehicle,” Jennifer Stagg, Carvana market operations manager, said in a news release. “We’re proud to offer Denver a national inventory with thousands of vehicles, paired with as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery so customers can easily and quickly get exactly what they want.”

Looks can be deceiving, though. It's not like people can just walk in, pick a car from the vending machine, pay for it and drive off.

The machine is open from Monday through Saturday by appointment only. As mentioned previously, every one of the 27 cars on display have been purchased already and are waiting for pickup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ENJ9c_0kygHYw200
Travis Dean, a vending machine specialist with Carvana, watches as a 2014 Chevy Camaro SS is lowered down to the customer level during a demonstration on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

"Folks are welcome to walk in if they're curious," Cardenas said. "But it's not like a traditional dealership."

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) customers do everything online. They pick the car with "up front pricing," as there's no hidden fees or negotiating, Cardenas said. Customers can have the car delivered to their house "as soon as the next day" — and now Denver-area customers can choose the vending machine.

"It's a fun experience where friends and family want to capture the moment" of putting a coin in and watching the car move through the machine to the ground level, Cardenas said. "As the car is vended down, it spins around and there's a light show in the bay."

It's the company's 34th vending machine and the first one in Colorado.

"Denver is an important market for us," she said.

