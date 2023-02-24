Final Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty demo is available now across all platforms

The final Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty demo is now available on all platforms.

If you can't wait to play Team Ninja's next game, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, well good news - the game's final demo is now available to play on PC (via Steam and the Microsoft Store), PS4, PS5 , Xbox One, and Xbox Series X /S.

It's important to note that this demo is only available for a limited time. As of the time of writing this, the demo is available to play now but will cease to exist on the platforms listed above on March 27, 2023 at 11PM PT / 2AM ET / 7AM GMT.

According to a tweet from the game's official account, any progress players make in the demo can be transferred into a new save in the full game - which is set to release on the same platforms on March 3, 2023. Those who choose to transfer their save data over can earn the in-game Crouching Dragon Helmet item upon the game's release, so it's worth giving the demo at least a go over the next month.

Publisher Koei Tecmo's website also gives us a good glimpse into the demo. According to this page, this demo features two early stages of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty that weren't included in the previous demo. This includes Chapter 1: Village of Calamity and Chapter 2: Two Chivalrous Heroes, both of these chapters will apparently showcase the game's combat and online multiplayer.

Wondering what to expect from Team Ninja's next game? Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty took me on an emotional rollercoaster – by complete accident .