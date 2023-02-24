OBN Investigation Links Sex Trafficking, Drug Trafficking To Multiple Marijuana Farms

An Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) investigation has linked sex trafficking, prostitution, and drug trafficking to several medical marijuana farms in Oklahoma.

“This organization provides criminal services for several medical marijuana farms in Oklahoma. Our investigation has uncovered evidence of sex trafficking linked to the recruitment of undocumented Asian females for the purpose of engaging in prostitution that caters to managers and administrators of numerous marijuana farms around the state,” OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward said.

On Thursday, OBN agents as well as members from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Attorney General’s office served four search warrants in Oklahoma City, according to Woodward.

Two people were arrested on drug complaints, and agents seized cash, a firearm, Ketamine and multiple unidentified pills.

OBN Director Donnie Anderson said the OBN is investigating several criminal organizations that are linked to medical marijuana farms across the state.

“Over the past two years, my agency has shut down over 800 medical marijuana farms tied to organized crime in Oklahoma, seized more than 600,000 pounds of illegal marijuana and made nearly 200 arrests. Many of the farms obtained their license by fraud, grow for the black markets around the United States and launder the illicit proceeds, world-wide. They also have been linked to homicides, labor trafficking, sex trafficking, and other crimes,” Anderson said

OBN asks anyone with any information about criminal, drug or human trafficking activity to contact them at 1-800-522-8031.