Sampson teams sent home

Colby Weeks with a finger tip finish against North Duplin File photo

All Sampson schools had a long drive back to their homes as basketball came to a disheartening end. The playoffs didn’t go the way anyone had hoped with all teams being sent home in round one of the tournament.

Lakewood

The Lady Leopards went home on Monday, eliminated in the first round by the East Columbus Lady Gators.

The game ended much the same it had in their first two encounters this season. They couldn’t seem to break past with them falling by nine in their last two meets including the playoff game. The final score, 46-37.

The Leopards end their season overall at 13-11 and 8-2 in conference play

Hobbton

The Wildcats lost to the West Columbus Vikings to end their playoff run.

It was a close game with only ten points separating them in the end. Hobbton fought hard to get back in contention but came up short.

The final score 58-48.

Midway

Boys

The Raiders fell to the powerhouse Hertford County Bears on Monday. It was no contest for the Bears who manhandled the visiting Midway team. The Raiders did what they could but they came far short head on against Hertford. The final score 77-42.

The Raiders finished out the season with a split overall at 12-12 and a 4-8 record in conference play.

Girls

The Lady Raiders took on a strong NCSSM Durham Unicorn team on Monday and came close but no cigar in this game. Midway fell to the Unicorns by ten, ending their season on a three game skid, 44-34.

Midway, overall, held a 11-4 record and mustered a 4-8 conference record

Union

The Lady Spartans made their way to the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. They’d face off against the Cape Hatteras Hurricanes in round one. Trailing from the beginning they pulled together a big push in the second half but couldn’t overcome their earlier deficit, 51-40.

Ariyona Spearman and Zadariyah Faison led the team in points with 20 and 16, respectively. Katelyn Chestnutt was fierce in the paint, pulling down fifteen rebounds.

Coach Bryant Register made a comment about their game.

“I want to congratulate a very good Cape Hatteras team on the win. I’m very proud of our basketball team. We started out sluggish, falling behind by 19. We played much better in the second and cut the lead to seven and they sealed up the game at foul line. I proud of what this team accomplished this year. I love every one of them and I’m excited for next season.”