Not so Happy Meal: Local McDonald’s customer accused of assaulting employee over food order

A McDonald’s customer is accused of assaulting an employee over his food order in Harrison Township Thursday night.

According to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, an unidentified male got into an argument with an employee about not receiving a food item at the McDonald’s located in the 2400 block of Needmore Road.

The suspect allegedly threw a McDonald’s cup at the employee, striking him in the head. The suspect then left the scene.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a person who identified themselves as a manager of the restaurant described the incident to dispatchers.

“He got into an argument with one of the other managers, she came back and grabbed me and told me to go deal with him,” the caller said. “I asked him what was going on and he started yelling.”

The 911 caller told dispatchers that the customer wanted to to speak with the other manager again, but the caller told him no. This is when the customer allegedly threw the drink.

“He was yelling, cussing and screaming and he did end up throwing a drink,” the caller said. “He threw the full cup at me, and the bottom of the cup hit me right in the nose and busted everywhere.”

Detectives are currently working to identify the suspect so they can question him.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.



