Open in App
Montgomery County, OH
See more from this location?
WHIO Dayton

Not so Happy Meal: Local McDonald’s customer accused of assaulting employee over food order

By WHIO Staff,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36pOFS_0kyffJ9m00

A McDonald’s customer is accused of assaulting an employee over his food order in Harrison Township Thursday night.

According to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, an unidentified male got into an argument with an employee about not receiving a food item at the McDonald’s located in the 2400 block of Needmore Road.

The suspect allegedly threw a McDonald’s cup at the employee, striking him in the head. The suspect then left the scene.

>> Coroner ID’s man killed in Dayton shooting early Wednesday morning

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a person who identified themselves as a manager of the restaurant described the incident to dispatchers.

“He got into an argument with one of the other managers, she came back and grabbed me and told me to go deal with him,” the caller said. “I asked him what was going on and he started yelling.”

>> Police in 3 area counties investigating pharmacy break-ins ‘highly suspected’ to be connected

The 911 caller told dispatchers that the customer wanted to to speak with the other manager again, but the caller told him no. This is when the customer allegedly threw the drink.

“He was yelling, cussing and screaming and he did end up throwing a drink,” the caller said. “He threw the full cup at me, and the bottom of the cup hit me right in the nose and busted everywhere.”

Detectives are currently working to identify the suspect so they can question him.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.


Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dayton, OH newsLocal Dayton, OH
Driver killed after collision with tree: Troy Police investigate
Troy, OH1 day ago
Dayton house fire calls for full evacuation
Dayton, OH21 hours ago
Suspect charged with repeatedly stabbing man in back at Dayton bar
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police identify pregnant woman killed in Colerain Township shooting
Colerain Township, OH19 hours ago
Mom of toddler who let himself out of daycare wants the facility shut down
Eaton, OH2 days ago
Court docs: Woman accused of stealing from multiple Ulta stores in Cincinnati area
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Eaton woman pleads guilty to drowning 93-year-old grandmother
Eaton, OH1 day ago
Multiple fire departments battle barn fire in Darke County
Rossburg, OH1 day ago
Dash cam video shows traffic stop that led to deadly police shooting in Middletown
Middletown, OH2 days ago
Woman pleads guilty to throwing fetus in trash can, enters intervention program
Monroe, OH2 days ago
CPD: Metro bus driver assaulted by passenger, police looking for suspect
Cincinnati, OH4 days ago
3 cars, 5 guns, 50 shell casings: Police, community search for answers after shootout
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
$1 million bond set for man accused of ‘brutal’ double homicide in Dayton
Dayton, OH2 days ago
28-year-old man overturns vehicle, dies following I-74 crash near Montana Avenue
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
VIDEO: Watch what happens in alleged assault at Kenwood Elementary in Springfield
Springfield, OH2 days ago
‘We ride the bus, the kids ride their bus;’ concerns raised over high school students at the RTA Hub
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Cincinnati Police seek to identify bar shooting suspects
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
HAGERSTOWN WOMEN SENTENCED FOR HIDING CHILDREN
Hagerstown, IN2 days ago
Sedan crashes into Springfield home, damages utility poles, wires
Springfield, OH22 hours ago
Victim identified after December shooting in Dayton
Dayton, OH2 days ago
‘It just makes me sick,’ 911 caller says about 2-year-old who escaped daycare
Eaton, OH2 days ago
‘Overworked is an understatement;’ Surge in deadly violence putting strain on Dayton police
Dayton, OH2 days ago
DPD make arrest in Dayton double homicide
Dayton, OH4 days ago
Ohio father and son beat up teenage boy over harmless driving mishap, sheriff says
Hillsboro, OH4 days ago
5 kids inside College Hill home during armed raid, mother says
Cincinnati, OH4 days ago
Hamilton County Coroner searching for loved ones of man found dead
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy