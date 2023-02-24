Not so Happy Meal: Local McDonald’s customer accused of assaulting employee over food order
By WHIO Staff,
8 days ago
A McDonald’s customer is accused of assaulting an employee over his food order in Harrison Township Thursday night.
According to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, an unidentified male got into an argument with an employee about not receiving a food item at the McDonald’s located in the 2400 block of Needmore Road.
The suspect allegedly threw a McDonald’s cup at the employee, striking him in the head. The suspect then left the scene.
