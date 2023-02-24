Open in App
San Diego, CA
Times of San Diego

Scattered Showers Forecast Before San Diego Faces Brunt of Storm on Saturday

By Chris Jennewein,

7 days ago
A snow plow at work in Julian on Thursday. Image from San Diego Sheriff’s video

Scattered showers and unseasonably cold temperatures are expected across the San Diego Region on Friday before the main part of a major storm arrives on Saturday.

“Rain and mountain snow will become more widespread tonight and Saturday when a cold front moves across the area,” the National Weather Service office in San Diego said.

Precipitation totals through Saturday are forecast to be 2 to 3 inches along the coast, 4 to 6 inches in the mountains and up to an inch in the deserts.

A flood watch is in effect through Saturday, with the San Diego River likely to rise over its banks at Fashion Valley.

“The precipitation will taper off late Saturday and Sunday,” the weather service said. “Another cold storm will bring more rain and mountain snow next Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Highs on Friday are forecast to be 59 to 62 along the coast, around 60 in the western valleys, 52 to 57 near the foothills, 42 to 51 in the mountains and 62 to 66 in the deserts.

Gusty winds are forecast across the region, with 50 mph gusts possible along the coast.

The snow level will be at 4,500 feet in the mountains with accumulations of 2 to 3 feet on the highest peaks.

Updated at 7:40 a.m., Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

