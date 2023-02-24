St. Joe's 7th-grader is state winner of VFW Patriot's Pen essay contest

Leighton Peters, a seventh-grader at St. Joseph Catholic School in Rice Lake, is the statewide winner of the VFW Patriot’s Pen essay contest. She received $1,000, a plaque and a certificate for her essay. Her grandfather is a veteran and a big part of her inspiration for the essay.

In November 2022, Peters submitted her essay to the local VFW and advanced to the regional level. After regionals, she advanced to the state competition and was awarded first place. As the state winner, she and her family were invited to the VFW State Convention in Oshkosh. The convention included a VFW State Awards Ceremony, where she was honored along with the state high school winner of the Voice of the Democracy contest and two teachers of the year.

As a part of the ceremony in Oshkosh, Peters read her essay to the veterans who were present. There were many tears in the room as she read her essay.

The final winner of the national Patriot’s Pen competition will be announced via livestream at vfw.org on the evening of March 6 from the VFW National Convention in Washington, D.C.

Each year, nearly 68,800 students in grades 6-8 enter the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest for a chance to win their share of more than $1.4 million in state and national awards. Each first-place state winner receives a minimum of $500 at the national level, and the national first-place winner wins $5,000.

The essay contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by drafting a 300- to 400-word essay, expressing their views based on a patriotic theme chosen by the VFW commander-in-chief.

Leighton Peters’ winning essay, inspired by her grandpa Bill Baxter, who was a Vietnam veteran, follows:

”My Pledge to Our Veterans”

A veteran is a person who has given their time and talent to our country as part of the United States Military. Veterans have all made sacrifices and served our country, and many have fought for our freedom and risked their lives. These facts often go unnoticed, and, sadly, veterans can be forgotten and unappreciated. Other times, veterans may be considered heroes. This might be based on their big muscles, tall stature, the uniform they are wearing, or the array of medals they have earned. The veteran I consider a hero looks a little different than this. He has white hair, tells funny jokes, makes the best pancakes, and gives amazing hugs.

My veteran hero is my grandpa. My veteran hero has gentle hands that picked me up when I was little, turned pages as he read me bedtime stories, and held my hand as he walked me to the park. It is unbelievable that my own grandpa’s gentle hands are the same hands that gripped an M16 assault rifle in the Vietnam War as he put his life on the line for our country. This sparked a realization that a veteran is not only a war hero or military figure, but they are human, too. They are courageous, strong, honorable, and brave men and women who have made sacrifices for our country. They are real life superheroes who also double as fathers, mothers, siblings, grandparents, cousins, neighbors, and workers.

My grandpa’s Vietnam War stories taught me what sacrifice looks like. Watching my grandpa become emotional when he hears “The Star-Spangled Banner” taught me what patriotism looks like. Out of respect and gratitude, I pledge to honor my grandpa and other veterans for the service they have given to our country. I pledge to honor them by standing up and putting my hand over my heart when our national anthem is played, thanking veterans for their service, sending cards to veterans on Veterans’ Day, donating money to causes that support veterans, honoring the American Flag, and volunteering at hospitals and nursing homes for veterans.

President Kennedy (a World War II veteran) said, “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.” My grandpa gave so much for our country. Through my pledge to my grandpa and our veterans, I am doing something special for my country, too.