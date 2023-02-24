Letter: Plan for RV Park Across From Arizona Beach State Park

The Curry County Planning Commission held a public meeting on February 16 to discuss a proposed RV Park across the street from Arizona Beach State Park, Port Orford.

The site is a 5 acre parcel with an abandon motel. The proposed RV Park includes 31 RV spots with hook-ups, tent camping, a general store, showers/restrooms, laundry, recreation room, office, managers quarters and 3 rental units in the old motel.

This property is a corridor currently dense with wildlife traveling to the beach and surrounding areas. The area is now very low human density and adjacent to Myrtle Creek and Mussell Creek which pour into the ocean at the beach.

We are concerned about the potential traffic, fire, noise, light, trash, pollution, waste water, storm water and watershed impacts to the environment and wildlife.

We support the county goals of more affordable housing and tourism development. But we also strongly support the county’s promise to protect state parks. Arizona Beach State Park is a gem in Curry County. We believe it is wrong to jeopardize the park environmentally for a commercial enterprise.

You can learn more about the meeting and proposal at the Curry County Planning Commission website.

John and Jeannette Peterson

Port Orford