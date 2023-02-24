Glen Rock Boys and Girls Basketball Have Exciting Week, Advance to Semifinals in State Tournament

GLEN ROCK, NJ - It was a week filled with ups and downs where fans were on the edge of their seats in the world of high school basketball. Let's take a look at both boys and girls high school basketball as the teams advance in the state tournament.

On Tuesday, February 21, the lady Panthers defeated Lakeland 53-48 in double overtime with Glen Rock down by as much as 6 points with less than a minute left. It looked like an upset was in the cards, then thanks to Emma Mittelman's 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds to go, Glen Rock sent the contest to overtime.

The two teams traded baskets in the first overtime and that lead to the second overtime. Glen Rock then took over, outscoring Lakeland 6-1. Harper Goshen led the way for Glen Rock in the game scoring 18 points.

On February 23, both girls and boys played at home in front of a packed home court.

In the girls' quarterfinal action, Glen Rock defeated High Point 38-25. The lady Panthers took charge from the start opening a 6-0 lead. High Point got into the contest and took the lead in the first quarter, but it was short-lived. Glen Rock would end the first quarter with an 8-7 lead. After that, it was all Panthers with Glen Rock outscoring High Point 12-0 in the 2nd. High point was in foul trouble almost the whole first half. High Point made it a game in the second half, but thanks to some big baskets, Glen Rock kept High Point from making a comeback.

Mia Vergel de Dios led the way for Glen Rock with 11 points. Maggie Harris was right behind her with 10 points.

During the night cap, at the boys' quarterfinal featured a matchup against Wallkill Valley. It was another close game, but the Panthers pulled out a 48-45 win. Mason Mangione lead the way with 13 points for Glen Rock. Luke Famularo had 10 points.

