Rahway, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway Preschool Registration Now Open

By David Brighouse,

6 days ago

RAHWAY, NJ — The Rahway Public School District's Office of Early Childhood Education has officially begun the registration process for three- and four-year-old (by October 1st) Rahway children for preschool for the 2023-2024 school year. Click here for a flyer in English and here for a flyer in Spanish.

Mykel Brooks, Rahway's Director of Early Childhood Education, reached out to TAPinto Rahway in order to provide information about upcoming events, including a registration open house, for parents and families in need of support and assistance in commencing the registration process.

The open house will take place on March 1 and will include both a morning and evening session. For more information, including details about how to make an appointment, which is required, click here (English) or here (Spanish).

Registration must be completed through the district's registration portal. Click here to begin the registration process.

For more information on the preschool program, including specific directions for registering your child, along with requisite conditions to be met and required documents, click here, for both English and Spanish.

You may also call 732-396-2968 for more information or visit the district's preschool program website here.

