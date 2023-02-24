At about 8:15 p.m., emergency services responded to a home in the 19500 block of North Riccardo Way, on a report of a stove fire. When crews arrived, the blaze had spread to a nearby bedroom.

According to Maricopa Fire & Medical, the fire was quickly controlled by multiple units including resources from Chandler Fire Department and the Arizona Fire Authority, which responded to assist because Maricopa participates in the Phoenix Automatic Aid System. Maricopa police were also on the scene.

The homeowner and one of his dogs evacuated safely from the home on their own. Firefighters located the man’s second dog unharmed. The homeowner was evaluated on the scene as a precaution, according to MFMD spokesperson Monica Williams.

This is the second kitchen fire MFMD has responded to in the last week.

Related: Homestead house fire prompts warning from MFMD – InMaricopa

See a photo gallery of the scene below.

1 of 23

This post Man, dogs escape house fire appeared first on InMaricopa .