Open in App
Maricopa, AZ
See more from this location?
InMaricopa

Man, dogs escape house fire

By Brian Petersheim Jr.,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GLIxE_0kydrKSz00

At about 8:15 p.m., emergency services responded to a home in the 19500 block of North Riccardo Way, on a report of a stove fire. When crews arrived, the blaze had spread to a nearby bedroom.

According to Maricopa Fire & Medical, the fire was quickly controlled by multiple units including resources from Chandler Fire Department and the Arizona Fire Authority, which responded to assist because Maricopa participates in the Phoenix Automatic Aid System. Maricopa police were also on the scene.

The homeowner and one of his dogs evacuated safely from the home on their own. Firefighters located the man’s second dog unharmed. The homeowner was evaluated on the scene as a precaution, according to MFMD spokesperson Monica Williams.

This is the second kitchen fire MFMD has responded to in the last week.

Related: Homestead house fire prompts warning from MFMD – InMaricopa

See a photo gallery of the scene below.

1 of 23
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XpuOo_0kydrKSz00
Maricopa police on the scene of a housefire in Senita. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0meIIc_0kydrKSz00
Maricopa Fire and Medical on the scene of a housefire in Senita. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vsWJe_0kydrKSz00
Maricopa police on the scene of a housefire in Senita. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YgZ18_0kydrKSz00
Maricopa Fire and Medical on the scene of a housefire in Senita. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z11wZ_0kydrKSz00
Maricopa police on the scene of a housefire in Senita. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aF36p_0kydrKSz00
Maricopa Fire and Medical on the scene of a housefire in Senita. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03hVUZ_0kydrKSz00
Maricopa Fire and Medical on the scene of a housefire in Senita. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zEixi_0kydrKSz00
Maricopa Fire and Medical on the scene of a housefire in Senita. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qrVPN_0kydrKSz00
Maricopa Fire and Medical on the scene of a housefire in Senita. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f9Kyf_0kydrKSz00
Maricopa Fire and Medical on the scene of a housefire in Senita. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eAOZR_0kydrKSz00
Brad Pitassi has headed the Maricopa Fire and Medical Department since October. Pitassi was one of MFMD's original seven hires. In this photo, MFMD units are on the scene of a housefire in Senita. [Brian Petersheim Jr.] Brad Pitassi has headed the Maricopa Fire and Medical Department since October. Pitassi was one of MFMD's original seven hires. In this photo, MFMD units are on the scene of a housefire in Senita. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OZ0tJ_0kydrKSz00
Maricopa Fire and Medical on the scene of a housefire in Senita. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2amISb_0kydrKSz00
Maricopa Fire and Medical on the scene of a housefire in Senita. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SCg2y_0kydrKSz00
Maricopa Fire and Medical on the scene of a housefire in Senita. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RP9X3_0kydrKSz00
Maricopa police and Maricopa Fire and Medical on the scene of a housefire in Senita. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iGk8i_0kydrKSz00
Maricopa Fire and Medical on the scene of a housefire in Senita. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07PEgg_0kydrKSz00
Maricopa police and Maricopa Fire and Medical department on the scene of a housefire in Senita. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10CD0u_0kydrKSz00
Maricopa Fire and Medical on the scene of a housefire in Senita. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VVoCb_0kydrKSz00
Maricopa Fire and Medical on the scene of a housefire in Senita. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BvYee_0kydrKSz00
Maricopa Fire and Medical on the scene of a housefire in Senita. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PNPrA_0kydrKSz00
Maricopa Fire and Medical on the scene of a housefire in Senita. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48mGcb_0kydrKSz00
Maricopa Fire and Medical on the scene of a housefire in Senita. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b983j_0kydrKSz00
Maricopa Fire and Medical on the scene of a housefire in Senita. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]

This post Man, dogs escape house fire appeared first on InMaricopa .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arizona State newsLocal Arizona State
Well-timed move sets couple on path to success
Maricopa, AZ4 days ago
Central Arizona College’s Maricopa campus — celebrating 10 years
Maricopa, AZ1 day ago
Governor vetoes city rental tax bill
Maricopa, AZ5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
THE SIREN CALL: Maricopa fire chief grew up in the department
Maricopa, AZ2 days ago
Man accused of burglarizing Tortosa home
Maricopa, AZ1 day ago
Honeycutt Road closure to begin March 13
Maricopa, AZ11 hours ago
Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers to open in 2 weeks
Maricopa, AZ17 hours ago
MPD, Fire Dept. respond to Monday afternoon back-to-back collisions
Maricopa, AZ3 days ago
‘Sno joke: Area peaks receive overnight dusting as winter storm rolls through
Maricopa, AZ9 hours ago
Poll: Readers say dog parks for pooches, not kids
Maricopa, AZ5 days ago
Custom homes could be coming to Seven Ranches lots if request OK’d
Maricopa, AZ4 days ago
Slew of closures, restrictions near I-10/Broadway Road planned this weekend
Tempe, AZ6 days ago
Anti-cancer fundraiser to return for 13th year this fall at Copper Sky Park
Maricopa, AZ3 days ago
Potential auto-services shop submits permit review with city
Maricopa, AZ3 days ago
“Buy Dirt” country singer coming to Harrah’s Ak-Chin in April
Maricopa, AZ2 days ago
MHS students to compete at regional CTE conference
Mesa, AZ6 days ago
School board OKs new positions, but where they go a point of contention
Maricopa, AZ10 hours ago
Early Learning Center at CAC earns NAEYC Accreditation
Coolidge, AZ4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy