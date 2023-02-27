Cajon Pass sees whiteout conditions; storm buries vehicles in snow in Lake Arrowhead

A major winter storm continued to dump snow in Lake Arrowhead and Crestline on Friday morning, burying vehicles as a blizzard warning took effect for the San Bernardino County mountains.

The warning is scheduled to last until 4 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency's forecasters said up to 5 feet of snow could accumulate in the mountains above 4,000 feet, accompanied by wind gusts topping 80 mph that will create "near zero visibility." Higher elevations could see as much as 8 feet of snow, with accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible at elevations between 2,000 and 4,000 feet, "including most major mountain passes."

"Travel should be restricted to emergencies only," the National Weather Service said. "If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle."

Many businesses in Lake Arrowhead closed on Friday due to the weather, but several remained open, serving as a welcome shelter for stranded travelers.

Most of the shops and restaurants in Lake Arrowhead remained closed Friday, but a few stayed open, serving as a welcome shelter for stranded travelers.

A couple visiting the area told Eyewitness News they planned on leaving Friday but decided to stay until the conditions improved.

"This is the most snow I've ever seen in my life so this is a fantastic experience," said Michael Kelly. "We're just thankful to be here."

SR-18 was closed in both directions from Kuffel Canyon to Sky Park due to downed power lines, according to Caltrans.

Crews with Southern California Edison were on the scene, working on repairs and asked drivers to avoid the area.

Meanwhile, heavy snow and powerful winds were resulting in whiteout conditions overnight Thursday in the Cajon Pass, and the ongoing snowfall threatened to close a major freeway route as the morning commute got underway.

Heavy snow and powerful winds were resulting in whiteout conditions in the Cajon Pass, threatening to close a major freeway route as the morning commute got underway.

The 15 Freeway remained open in both directions as overnight sleet gave way to snow.

Caltrans snowplows and other vehicles were seen on the freeway, keeping lanes clear as snow accumulated. In Hesperia, CHP shut down the bypass lanes along Cajon Pass between Highway 395 near Ranchero Friday afternoon through the weekend.

People were seen driving with caution around rush hour.

Overnight, heavy snow started falling in the Cajon Pass, causing CalTrans crews to apply salt to the interstate.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles County, the first mountain blizzard warning since 1989 is scheduled to remain in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday.

The storm has added to major precipitation from December and January "atmospheric rivers" that improved California's drought outlook, but authorities who allocate water to farms, cities and industries remain cautious because of a recent history of abrupt changes in hydrologic conditions.