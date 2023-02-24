Sioux Falls
Change location
See more from this location?
Sioux Falls, SD
goaugie.com
Viking Indoor Track & Field Set for NSIC Championships
By Halston Evans, Augustana Athletic Communications,6 days ago
By Halston Evans, Augustana Athletic Communications,6 days ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-- The Augustana indoor track & field squad is ready to take on the NSIC Championships in Mankato, Minnesota, Friday and Saturday. Complete...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0