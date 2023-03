metalinjection

MASTODON's BILL KELLIHER Wants To Write Shorter Songs, Is Very Influenced By New TURNSTILE By Greg Kennelty, 6 days ago

By Greg Kennelty, 6 days ago

Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher really seems to want the band to do something punkier and faster, huh?. Kelliher recently revealed that Mastodon has talked about ...