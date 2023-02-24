Caledonia gymnastics places 5th at sections

The Caledonia gymnastics team placed fifth at its section meet on Saturday, Feb. 18, with an all-around score of 128.150.

“We are very proud of how our team finished the season,” said Savana Becker. “This was our highest team score of the season and our highest as a coaching staff. This effort was in large part due to our balance beam workers.”

Hosted at Austin High School, Caledonia beat Kasson-Mantorville/Triton High School (125.300), Stewartville/Chatfield (113.850) and La Crescent High School (58.425). Winona/Cotter (142.975) took home first, Byron High School (141.950) second, Austin High School (139.650) third and Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa (134.400) fourth.

Setting the tone for a great meet, Ayshia Gay was the first athlete from the Warriors to compete on the beam, scoring a 7.575. Gay also competed on bars, where she achieved a 5.800.

According to coach Savana Becker, at the section meet, five athletes from Caledonia managed to stay on the beam, leading the team to its season high in the event, surpassing the previous best by almost two points.

Tyla Halverson (16.000) also had a successful meet, scoring an 8.000 on floor and ranking first among her Caledonia peers. Keeping consistent, Halverson additionally scored an 8.000 on vault.

Harper Myrah displayed impressive balance on the beam, scoring an 8.75. Myrah also managed a 8.100 on vault, 7.950 on floor and 7.725 on bars. She achieved her highest all-around score of 32.525.

Coming back from a sprained ankle, Vivian Kittleson (32.325) showed her strength and competed in all four events, and she even completed a new skill on bars. Kittleson scored an 8.625 on beam, 8.275 on vault, 7.740 on bars and a 7.676 on floor.

Madelyn Foellmi (30.750) had the third highest all-around score for the Warriors, achieving a new season best. Her standout event was vault, where she scored an 8.250. However, she also scored an 8.075 on beam, a 7.575 on floor and a 6.850 on bars.

Sabrina Listoa (24.725) was most successful on beam, scoring an 8.575. However, she also performed well on vault, achieving an 8.225 and floor, where she earned a 7.925.

Completing a bonus combination, Cameryn Kruse achieved a season high on bars, scoring a 7.400.

“We are very proud of our athletes and look forward to next year,” said Becker.