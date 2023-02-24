Governor DeWine Recognizes One-Year Anniversary of Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a proclamation recognizing the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"On the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ohio’s support for the people of Ukraine remains steadfast," said Governor DeWine. "Ohio is home to about 42,000 people of Ukrainian descent, and we welcome any Ukrainians who seek refuge in the Buckeye State."

Last March, Governor DeWine signed Executive Order 22-02D which prohibited the state from engaging in purchasing activity that would aid Russia in violating the rights of the Ukrainian people, and ordered all state agencies, boards, commissions, state educational institutions, and pension funds to divest investments in, and terminate contracts with Russian institutions or companies in support of Ukraine.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services hosted a summit last year bringing together multiple organizations who could play a role in the relocation of Ukrainian families. The summit helped resettlement agencies, faith-based organizations, charities, and others interested in supporting Ukrainians better understand their possible role in refugee resettlement, and assess what Ukrainians’ needs may be. As of February 2023, more than 4,000 Ukrainians have been relocated to Ohio.

Additionally, the Ohio Army National Guard provided armored personnel carriers to Ukraine for use against Russian aggression and the Ohio Department of Public Safety led a collection of surplus and personal protective gear to donate to the Ukrainian civilian territorial, where more than two dozen law enforcement agencies in Ohio donated nearly 2,000 pieces of equipment.