Selena Gomez Says She's Taking A Social Media Break & The Hailey Bieber Drama Is Heating Up

Selena Gomez says she's taking another break from social media and it may have to do with some drama on TikTok involving Hailey Bieber, the wife of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

It started when a TikTok account posted an old video of Hailey Bieber and Method Man hosting Drop the Mic back in 2017. The video shows Bieber making a gagging gesture when the rapper mentions an album by Taylor Swift, who happens to be close friends with Gomez.

The poster called Hailey a "mean girl" and "bully" over the video and included some snake and rat emojis in the caption.

Gomez clearly saw the video and chose to defend her long-time best friend in the comments this week. "So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game," she wrote in a comment that was later deleted.

It's unclear if Hailey has seen the video or comments as she hasn't responded by the time this story was published.

The last time the model spoke about the supposed feud with the Lose You to Love Me singer was back in September 2022 on the Call Me Daddy podcast.

On the podcast, Hailey said things between her and Gomez were civil and that neither owes the other anything. She also commented that she respects Gomez "a lot." Prior to that Hailey also denied reports that she had hooked up with her now-husband Justin while he was still dating Gomez.

Back to the present situation and that's not the only drama surrounding Gomez at the moment.

This week Gomez and Kylie Jenner also sparked some rumors that there was some beef between the two.

It started when Gomez posted a TikTok video saying, "I accidentally laminated my brows too much."

Then a few hours later Jenner posted a selfie on her Instagram stories saying "this was an accident ????" as she showed her eyebrows.

She also shared a screenshot of a FaceTime with Hailey Bieber, where they are both zooming in on their eyebrows.

Other TikTokers were quick to make videos of the drama showing the pics and explaining what had happened.

Replying to @happy_mama3 Selena Gomez is a such a kind soul and I love that she will never get involved in the petty drama 👑 #kyliejenner #haileybieber

Jenner clearly saw the TikTok posted by @devotedly.yours because she commented on it and denied there was any bad blood.

"This is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and I didn't see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly."

Gomez then responded, "Agreed @kyliejenner It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!"

In early February, Gomez also took to social media to address the body-shaming she was receiving.

In a TikTok livestream the singer talked about her weight gain and how the medications she's on cause her body to hold a lot of water weight. She thanked her fans in for their support and told the haters to go away.

It seems like that and all of the new drama over the past few days has gotten to be a bit too much and Gomez has announced she is taking a break from social media.

In a video shared online of Gomez's TikTok livestream, the Only Murders In The Building actress said she is "very happy" and "blessed" and that she "couldn't be happier."

However, she also said she needs to take a step back.

"I'm gonna be taking a second from social media cause this is a little silly and I'm 30, I'm too old for this," she continued.

\u201cSelena Gomez announces she\u2019s taking a break from social media:



\u201cI\u2019m gonna be taking a second from social media cause this is a little silly and I\u2019m 30, I\u2019m too old for this.\u201d\u201d — Pop Base (@Pop Base) 1677186695

The announcement comes just as Gomez moved ahead of Jenner to become the most-followed female celebrity on Instagram.

Gomez did say she would be back online soon, but when exactly is unclear.

It's also a good idea to keep in mind that just because it seems like there may be some beef between all these celebs, it may have gotten blown out of proportion.