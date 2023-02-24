8 Tips Introverts Need to Network Effectively in 2023

It might seem like a contradiction — being an introvert and wanting to network — but that's not always the case.

It's easy to assume that if individuals keep to themselves more in the workplace, they aren't interested or even know how to network like their extroverted counterparts. But the truth is networking isn't just about collecting a mass group of people, it's about connection — and everyone craves connection to some degree.

We know that much of professional networking tends to favor outgoing people. And the age-old saying, "it's who you know," still dominates career advancement and the hiring process. But we've seen many introverts rise to the top in their respective fields and overcome the obstacles that they face.

Author Kanika Tolver discusses introverts and networking in her book Career Rehab . She explains that you will have to learn new ways to network at your comfort level strategically, and sometimes you may need to extend yourself a bit. She adds:

As an introvert, you will have to create a strategic networking plan that will focus on quality over quantity. Your few new high-quality connections online and in person could be all that you need. So don't overthink your plan. Just focus on taking small steps toward your career networking goals.

Here's our guide to networking like a pro as an introvert with the help of Tolver's book.

1. Embrace the uncomfortable

The first step is to let go because you might not always control the social situation. Embrace the awkwardness, and you'll start to feel better. Learn to be yourself even if it feels uncomfortable because as you meet new people, they want to get to know the real you.

Introverts are very perceptive, and it's easy for them to overanalyze any social situation instead of focusing on being present. The key is to be in the moment and to be okay with the situation that may not always go as planned, but at least you are here and making an effort to network.

2. Play to your strengths

Tolver explains qualities associated with introverts might be more helpful in networking than extroverted tendencies. Tolver writes:

Introverts may actually have an advantage over extroverts in one way because they are very observant, active listeners, unlike extroverts, who may love to socialize and talk to new people in overcrowded atmospheres.

Don't assume you are disadvantaged in a social situation just because you are introverted. Instead, remember the qualities that make you different and lean on them.

3. Attend the small things

If big social events aren't your thing, make an effort to attend the smaller ones. We've all said no to coworkers getting lunch or after-work get-togethers, but if you are going to avoid the bigger events, try to do as many small things as possible to make up for it. Additionally, get comfortable with inviting people to small things — you don't always have to wait around for an invite.

4. Make networking the side quest

If you become too focused on making a good impression or saying the right thing, go to networking events with a different mission than just meeting and connecting with people. Let's say you are at an event with a raffle, food or public speakers. Try to focus on enjoying the event's main attractions and look at networking as something you do adjacent to it. It will help you put your guard down.

5. Find an extroverted buddy

Find a friend or coworker who is great at social events and bring them along — especially if they know more people than you at a certain event. They can help pave the way for you and make it effortless to make conversation. However, communicating your intentions to meet new people to your extroverted buddy is key. As you decide who to surround yourself with in your career, get closer to people who genuinely care about your goals and want to help you succeed. It can be intimidating to ask your coworkers or people already in your network to help you socially. But if you're friends, they'll likely be happy to help.

6. No one is off limits

In Career Rehab , Tolver writes that nothing is stopping you from connecting with the most important or prominent stakeholders first. Introduce yourself to the keynote speakers, event hosts, speaking panels or your boss's boss. Talking to these people early on will give you the momentum to talk to more people. It also breaks down any stigma in your head that these people are inaccessible. Treat everyone the same.

7. Spend some time on LinkedIn

You don't have to post or add comments to people's content to have a successful page. There are many ways to use LinkedIn to your networking advantage that are more in tune with the introverted style. For one, start adding people more often than you get added. Once you meet somewhere or feel like there is some professional overlap, send them a request. This might be the easiest way in 2023 to show you are interested in networking with someone — and it's only a couple of buttons.

Some other ways include liking and sharing other people's successes. We all love praise for our hard work, and taking a moment to acknowledge the work of others will go a long way.

8. Network with people already in your circle

Your current network is one of your more valuable resources, so make sure you tap into it regularly. Make time to check with the people who used to be closed with, including family, friends, former co-workers or people you attended college with. Networking is not all about meeting new people; it's also about fostering existing relationships. You never know what someone can do for you or what you can do for someone else. Stay connected; good communication is the heart of networking.

Introverts should learn to listen to their instincts and attempt to sell and market themselves without being scared or shy.

It won't always be easy, but it will improve over time with these tips. Introverts have to get out of their own way and push themselves to attend more, and more diverse, events. Start small, and continue to network up.

