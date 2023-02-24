10. Titanic (1997)

- Director: James Cameron

- Metascore: 75

- Highest-rated Metascore: 91 ("L.A. Confidential")

- Difference: 16 points

The highest-grossing Best Picture winner of all time, "Titanic" remains a romantic epic classic, revolutionary in its use of special effects. It nearly swept the 1998 Academy Awards, winning 11 out of 14 nominations. Despite its success, fellow nominee "L.A. Confidential" garnered significantly higher praise from critics but was overshadowed by the critical and commercial success of "Titanic," leaving this gritty tale of police corruption and violence in Los Angeles in the dust.