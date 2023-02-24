11. Driving Miss Daisy (1989)

- Director: Bruce Beresford

- Metascore: 81

- Highest-rated Metascore: 97 ("My Left Foot")

- Difference: 16 points

Perhaps one of the most controversial films to win Best Picture , "Driving Miss Daisy" was considered a misguided attempt at tackling racism and prejudice in America, although it was a soft try at best. Noticeably excluded from the Best Picture nominations that year was Spike Lee's "Do the Right Thing," a striking social commentary set in Brooklyn as it endures a heat wave. Many felt that the biopic on painter Christy Brown, portrayed by Daniel Day-Lewis in "My Left Foot," was a poignant drama snubbed by the Academy in favor of "Driving Miss Daisy," and is currently one of the highest-rated nominees to lose out on the award, trailing behind "The Treasure of the Sierra Madre."

