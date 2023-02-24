4. Crash (2004)

- Director: Paul Haggis

- Metascore: 66

- Highest-rated Metascore: 88 ("Capote")

- Difference: 22 points

"Crash" delighted and captivated audiences upon its release, but has not withstood the test of time, receiving backlash upon its Best Picture win for its shallow examination of racial prejudice. It is the third-lowest Best Picture-winning Metascore ever and the lowest-rated nominee from the 2006 Oscars. Philip Seymour Hoffman's portrayal of controversial writer Truman Capote in "Capote" is what makes the film shine. Both "Capote" and "Brokeback Mountain" are considered to be Best Picture snubs of that year.