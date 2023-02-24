15. Oliver! (1968)

- Director: Carol Reed

- Metascore: 74

- Highest-rated Metascore: 89 ("Funny Girl")

- Difference: 15 points

Another musical to win Best Picture, "Oliver!" would be the last of its genre to win the coveted award until "Chicago" won in 2003 . The win for this family-friendly British film marked an end to the Academy's love affair with extravagant movie musicals. Many were shocked that "Funny Girl," a critical and commercial musical success, did not secure a win, although leading woman Barbra Streisand took home the night's Best Actress award, tying with Katharine Hepburn for "The Lion in Winter."