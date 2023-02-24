27. Rebecca (1940)

- Director: Alfred Hitchcock

- Metascore: 86

- Highest-rated Metascore: 96 ("The Grapes of Wrath" and "The Philadelphia Story")

- Difference: 10 points

While Alfred Hitchcock's stylish psychological and romantic thriller "Rebecca" ultimately won Best Picture, the 1941 Oscars included a strong year for films. Best Picture nominated films in that year with a Metascore averaged 91.8. The top two movies of the year, "The Grapes of Wrath" and "The Philadelphia Story," both rated 96. While these two films brought home awards in other categories that night, the Best Picture prize wasn't in the cards. Perhaps the political and social issues depicted in 'The Grapes of Wrath" were too controversial. "The Philadelphia Story," on the other hand, was a comedy, a genre not often seen as Best Picture worthy .