19. Terms of Endearment (1983) (tied)

- Director: James L. Brooks

- Metascore: 79

- Highest-rated Metascore: 91 ("The Right Stuff")

- Difference: 12 points

Soapy, dramatic, tear-jerking, and funny, "Terms of Endearment" tells the story of a neurotic mother and her rebellious daughter throughout the years and was met with critical and commercial success. Among the nominees for Best Picture that year was Philip Kaufman's "The Right Stuff," a visually stunning depiction of the Mercury 7 astronauts and Chuck Yeager breaking the sound barrier in 1947. Although the film lost to James L. Brooks' touching directorial debut, the film remains a gripping historical account of post-WWII tensions and new technologies. It kick-started long careers for its main cast.