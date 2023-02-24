8. Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)

- Director: Robert Benton

- Metascore: 77

- Highest-rated Metascore: 94 ("Apocalypse Now")

- Difference: 17 points

Despite its flaws, "Kramer vs. Kramer" brought the conversation around divorce into the mainstream , with touching performances by Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep. Many were surprised that the Vietnam War film "Apocalypse Now" didn't take home the gold that year, as it is widely considered a cinematic masterpiece . The prevailing view at the time (that it took a negative stance on America's role in Vietnam) probably didn't help its case in the end.