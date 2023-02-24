6. Dances with Wolves (1990) (tied)

- Director: Kevin Costner

- Metascore: 72

- Highest-rated Metascore: 91 ("Goodfellas")

- Difference: 19 points

While "Goodfellas" remains a defining film of the 1990s, it was defeated in the Best Picture category by "Dances with Wolves," directed by and starring Kevin Costner. While the film brought light to the plight of Native Americans, some say it also perpetuated stereotypes and took on the "white savior" trope often seen in feature films. Some Native American actors, however, do acknowledge that the film helped open doors . "Goodfellas," on the other hand, is a gritty and morally ambiguous story of criminals. Ultimately, "Dancing with Wolves" proved more palatable for Academy voters.