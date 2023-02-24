28. The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)

- Director: David Lean

- Metascore: 87

- Highest-rated Metascore: 97 ("12 Angry Men")

- Difference: 10 points

Set in a Japanese prisoner-of war-camp in 1940s Burma, the story of British prisoners and the forced labor of the Burma-Siam Railway has captivated audiences since its release, and is considered to be one of the greatest films of the 20th century. While it secured seven Oscars out of eight nominations, the film has been criticized for its inaccurate portrayal of captured prisoners' cooperation with the Japanese.

That same year, "12 Angry Men," Sidney Lumet's courtroom drama about prejudice and the judicial system, received rave reviews and remains in IMDb's top 10 movie rankings, yet was snubbed for a win by the Oscars despite receiving three nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay.