19. Gandhi (1982) (tied)

- Director: Richard Attenborough

- Metascore: 79

- Highest-rated Metascore: 91 ("E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial")

- Difference: 12 points

"E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" captured the hearts of children and adults alike in Steven Spielberg's masterpiece and is one of the few children's movies to hold the highest Metacritic score among other Best Picture nominated films released the same year. Despite this, Richard Attenborough's "Gandhi" won eight Oscars, including Best Director and Best Picture, although the film was met with mixed receptions from nationalists and historians . Interestingly, Attenborough would go on to star in Spielberg's "Jurassic Park" a decade after this Oscar ceremony.