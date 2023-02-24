2. Green Book (2018)

- Director: Peter Farrelly

- Metascore: 69

- Highest-rated Metascore: 96 ("Roma")

- Difference: 27 points

When "Green Book" won Best Picture, it was met with widespread criticism despite early success in the festival circuit, winning the Toronto International Film Festival's People's Choice Award. Its critics pointed out that its narrative easily fell into the trap of a watered-down examination of racism . What's more, despite the title, the movie hardly acknowledged the "Negro Motorist Green Book," a guide written by Victor H. Green for African American travelers throughout the country, designating safe zones and warning of treacherous and deadly sundown towns.

Despite its loss, Alfonso Cuarón's emotionally turbulent black-and-white film, "Roma" received awards for Best Director, Cinematography, and was the first Mexican film to win Best Foreign Language Film.