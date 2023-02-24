16. An American in Paris (1951) (tied)

- Director: Vincente Minnelli

- Metascore: 83

- Highest-rated Metascore: 97 ("A Streetcar Named Desire")

- Difference: 14 points

"An American in Paris" paved the way for musicals as strong contenders at the Academy Awards, a departure from the dramas which more often take center stage during Oscar season. Using stunning sets and released in Technicolor, the dazzling film is still lauded for its dance performances and color schemes. "A Streetcar Named Desire" on the other hand, is a stark contrast, a black-and-white depiction of struggles with abuse, violence, and sexuality . Despite being nominated for 12 Oscars and winning four, the film lost in the Best Picture category.

You may also like: Best Clint Eastwood movies