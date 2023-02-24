13. Around the World in 80 Days (1956) (tied)

- Directors: Michael Anderson, John Farrow

- Metascore: 69

- Highest-rated Metascore: 84 ("Giant")

- Difference: 15 points

The Academy may have gotten caught up in the glamour of a big-budget film for the 1957 ceremony. "Around the World in 80 Days," was filled with star-studded cameos and intricate sets. While the film dazzled viewers at the time, "Giant" was a stark contrast among the Best Picture category nominees, a film that touched on timely political issues , such as materialism, racial prejudice, classism, corruption, and women's equality, with the West Texas plains as a stark backdrop. Led by Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson, and James Dean in his final film role, history has taken the side of "Giant" as a more deserving winner for Best Picture.